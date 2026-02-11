China says it ‘understands and respects' India's aspirations for UNSC membership — Here's why this is significant

China expressed support for a successful BRICS Summit in India and conveyed that it “understands and respects” India’s aspirations for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership, a significant turnaround from its prior opposition to India's bid for a permanent seat.

The statement was made by Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister (EVFM) Ma Zhaoxu during a Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on 10 February with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The visit of the senior Chinese official to India from 8-10 February was for the BRICS Sherpa Meeting.

"The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM (Ma Zhaoxu) also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

Why is this ‘support’ from China significant? Notably, when India made its application in 2022, China was the only permanent member that did not support India's bid to become a member of the UNSC. In a response to the Lok Sabha on 22 July 2022, then Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed that four out of the five permanent UNSC members bilaterally expressed official affirmations of support for India's candidature.

Notably, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. The five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — have veto power over all resolutions.

In September 2022, Russia confirmed its backing for India, followed by France and the UK in December of the same year. Apart from India, Brazil, Germany, Japan and South Africa are other top contenders for permanent membership seats at the international peace and security body.

In April 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about India's prospects, calling it “inevitable” amid international momentum favouring our bid. “There is a feeling across the world that this (five permanent countries) should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year. We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder,” he said.

Discussions around bilateral, regional, and international affairs On 10 February, the Strategic Dialogue was held between India and China, where both underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations, as per an ANI report.

report. As per the MEA statement, the two countries exchanged views on a wide range of issues across bilateral, regional, and international affairs, with discussions primarily focusing on recent progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and on ways to advance engagement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement guidance from their leaders, including the need to approach bilateral issues, particularly trade-related concerns, from a political and strategic perspective.

Misri also noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion.

India and China also recognised the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement and agreed to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions also covered multilateral cooperation, including during India's BRICS Chairmanship this year. (With inputs from ANI)

