China says it ‘understands and respects' India's aspirations for UNSC membership — Here's why this is significant

China expressed support for a successful BRICS Summit in India and conveyed that it “understands and respects” India’s aspirations for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership, a significant turnaround from its prior opposition to India's bid for a permanent seat.
The statement was made by Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister (EVFM) Ma Zhaoxu during a Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on 10 February with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The visit of the senior Chinese official to India from 8-10 February was for the BRICS Sherpa Meeting.
"The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM (Ma Zhaoxu) also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.
Notably, when India made its application in 2022, China was the only permanent member that did not support India's bid to become a member of the UNSC. In a response to the Lok Sabha on 22 July 2022, then Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed that four out of the five permanent UNSC members bilaterally expressed official affirmations of support for India's candidature.
Notably, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. The five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — have veto power over all resolutions.
In September 2022, Russia confirmed its backing for India, followed by France and the UK in December of the same year. Apart from India, Brazil, Germany, Japan and South Africa are other top contenders for permanent membership seats at the international peace and security body.
In April 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about India's prospects, calling it “inevitable” amid international momentum favouring our bid. “There is a feeling across the world that this (five permanent countries) should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year. We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)