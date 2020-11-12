China, US expected to lead economic recovery; India’s seen slowest: IHS Markit

New Delhi: Companies in China, which have so far suffered the least due to the pandemic, are expecting to lead the recovery in lost global output, followed by firms in the US, while India reports the slowest recovery prospects, market intelligence provider IHS Markit has said quoting a survey.

The Covid-19 survey which covered over 6,650 companies in 12 countries showed that food, drink and vehicle makers are the most upbeat about the recovery, while hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services are anticipating the longest recovery period, IHS Markit said in a statement.

The survey done late in October relies on responses from companies about output trends since the beginning of the pandemic and excludes retail and energy firms as well as state-run entities.

The share of firms that have already met or exceeded pre-pandemic output peak and the expected recovery time of remaining firms show firms in China are the most upbeat about the recovery. Among countries reporting the slowest recovery prospects, India is followed by Japan, Spain, Italy and the UK.

The survey showed that food and drink makers see the fastest recovery paths followed by vehicle producers, while hotels and restaurants, other consumer-facing services see the longest recovery path followed by sporting and other outdoor activities. Transportation too is hard-hit, alongside basic metal goods makers. IHS Markit said that since its previous Covid-19 survey in June, vehicle makers have seen the biggest improvement globally in recovery prospects.

High levels of infections and second waves of the outbreak have meant many countries have achieved less progress than had been signalled when the prior survey was conducted back in June, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

“Most notable are India, Spain and Italy, where recovery prospects reported by companies have even taken backward steps," said Williamson. The virus has had a bigger and more prolonged impact than previously expected on recovery paths for many consumer-facing service companies in particular, which continued to lag the overall recovery, said Williamson, explaining why hotels and restaurants are anticipating the slowest recovery path.

About 51% of companies globally are operating with output below their pre-pandemic peaks as of mid-October, albeit an improvement from 65% of companies as of mid-June. Of the remaining 49%, only 14% have seen output rise above the prior peak. Only 8% had regained the prior peak back in June, which suggests only a modest further recovery since June, the survey showed.

Globally, 11% of the companies expect to recover within the next year, 9% expect the recovery to take between 12 and 24 months and 4% anticipate the recovery to exceed two years.

