China, US have 53% billionaires, India rank the third2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:24 PM IST
The global ranks of Indians in Hurun Global Rich List is swelling at the fastest pace in India’s modern history, the report cited
The Hurun Global Rich List 2023 reveals that China and the United States have the highest number of billionaires, accounting for 53% of the global billionaire population. India ranks third with 187 billionaires, a decrease of 28 from the previous year. Germany has overtaken the United Kingdom to claim the fourth position with 144 billionaires. The report also highlights that Indians are climbing the ranks of the Hurun Global Rich List at the fastest pace in India's modern history, with Gautam Adani and his family gaining more than 437 ranks over the last decade.
