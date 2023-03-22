China, US have 53% billionaires, India rank the third

New entrants in the Indian billionaire list

The 2023 Hurun Global Rich List added 176 new faces from 18 industries and 99 cities, including 16 new Indian billionaires. India is ranked third on the list, ahead of Italy, which added nine billionaires this year. The richest new entrant from India is Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, who tops the list of top 16 new Indian entrants on the 2023 Hurun Global Rich List. Overall, the report suggests that the number of billionaires is growing, with the United States and China leading the way, while India's billionaire community is experiencing both wealth creation and depletion.