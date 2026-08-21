China vs Pakistan: Former Army chief Gen Naravane explains India's two very different security challenges

Former Army chief General Manoj Naravane drew a sharp divide between India's two neighbours — Pakistan and China. China, he said, is New Delhi's main competitor across multiple domains in the long term, but Pakistan is driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism.

Advertisement

He was speaking at the launch of his new book, “The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries”. Naravane was the Army chief from 31 December 2019 to 30 April 2022,

Speaking about the security challenges New Delhi faces from its neighbours, Naravane noted that Pakistan and China were in a different category, though India had fought wars with both and had unsettled borders with them.

While refraining from using the term "enemy" in the context of China, he stressed the need for strong military deterrence while resolving long-standing differences with Beijing through dialogue.

China vs Pakistan Naravane said that Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. “We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge.”

Advertisement

He, however, drew a distinction between the two countries, saying India's immediate attention towards Pakistan was driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism, while China was likely to emerge as India's principal competitor over the longer term.

“We have fought major wars with Pakistan, and because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders,” Naravane said of Pakistan.

But for China, he said, “…in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy.”

China, he said, would compete with India across multiple domains, including politics, economics, trade and military affairs.

Naravane insisted that China will be India's main competitor across all fields. “Political, economic, trade, and of course, military also. And wherever there is competition, there is always a little bit of conflict.”

Advertisement

Also Read | What Gen Naravane said about his unpublished book?

‘Resolve conflict through talks, dialogues’ The former Army chief emphasised that India should seek to manage such differences through dialogue and diplomatic mechanisms rather than resorting to force.

“It is up to us to try to resolve those conflicts, those differences, through the mechanisms of talks, dialogues. And taking recourse to the use of force should always be the last priority,” he said.

However, Naravane said that India must maintain credible military preparedness to deter any potential misadventure.

"There comes a moment when you realise that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence," he said, adding that the Indian armed forces must remain prepared at all times.

"That is why the armed forces have to be ready at all times. You have to have a strong deterrence to stop anybody from taking recourse to the use of force or any misadventure," Naravane said.

Advertisement

‘Can’t choose your neighbours’ "You can't choose your neighbours, in real life, also, and in geopolitics, also. You have to make the best of what you have," Naravane said, noting that New Delhi should work towards ensuring stability in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

A stable neighbourhood, he stressed, is essential for India's own peace and development. Instability in neighbouring countries could also lead to refugee flows, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal arms movement.

"If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy," he said, citing the refugee influx into India from Myanmar as an example.

ChinaIndia Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home China vs Pakistan: Former Army chief Gen Naravane explains India's two very different security challenges