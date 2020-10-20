China warns India on eyeing trade talks with Taiwan; slams US-Tibet meeting

Destro’s appointment last week was seen as a move that would exacerbate existing tensions between the US and China. US-China ties have been strained by trade issues as well as China’s role in seemingly allowing the covid-19 pandemic to spread around the world including to the US, which is now one of the worst affected by the pandemic. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have often referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus" or “Wuhan virus" – infuriating Beijing. Then there are frictions over China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea as well as East China Sea. Pompeo has also referred to China’s aggression against India in Ladakh suggesting it conformed to a pattern that showed Beijing’s aggression.