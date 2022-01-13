‘China will be dealt with in a firm, resolute, peaceful way’

“What happens and whether a situation escalates or not is difficult to foretell. But whatever we have done so far (deploying additional troops, weapons and infrastructure), we are in a position to meet whatever is thrown at us in the future. I can assure you that. War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious," he said at the annual press briefing ahead of Army Day on 15 January.

