China will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said on Saturday said that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its ‘sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,' news agency PTI reported

The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office of the country.

During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation, the news agency said. Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s 'restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances”.

“He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and iron-clad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” the Foreign Office said.

Separately, Dar also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan Violates Bilateral Arrangement India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace”.

The ceasefire being termed as ‘bilateral arrangement’ came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

On Saturday evening, Government said that Pakistan has violated the “bilateral understanding” reached earlier in the afternoon to immediately halt all firing and military action on land, at sea, and in the air.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

