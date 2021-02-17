China will face repercussions for human rights abuses, says Joe Biden

"China is trying very hard to become the world leader. And to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries. And as long as they are engaged in an activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it's going to be hard for them to do that," Biden said adding that the issue and China policy, in general, is "much more complicated than that, I shouldn't try to talk China policy in 10 minutes on television."

