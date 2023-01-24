China+1 is making India a clear choice for MNCs: Kumar Birla2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Birla said that clean energy transition would be done over decades as India aims to generate 50% of its power requirements from renewable sources.
India is a clear choice for global corporations looking at countries as part of their China+1 strategies amid a decadal reshaping of supply chains, said Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, in his new year note.
