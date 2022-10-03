Home / News / India / China-bound Iranian plane with 'bomb threat' out of Indian airspace
China-bound Iranian plane with 'bomb threat' out of Indian airspace
1 min read.12:53 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Sources, as quoted by ANI, said that inputs were received at 9.20 am by Delhi Police about a bomb threat on board a Mahan Air flight headed to Guangzhou in China from Tehran in Iran.
Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept an aircraft with its origin in Iran and headed to China, which was moving towards New Delhi airspace, according to the news agency ANI.
The threat triggered an alert and permission was not granted for the place to land in the national capital. The plane was instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to divert to Jaipur, as per ANI reports.
Reportedly, the pilot refused to divert the plane following which Indian Air Force jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the plane.
"The aircraft was headed to China as its final destination and had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane," sources told ANI.
According to Filghtradar24 data, the place was reduced altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace for a brief period before it was seen making its way out of the Indian airspace.
Mahan Air requested for immediate landing at Delhi airport but Delhi ATC directed it to head to Jaipur Airport. The pilots of the Iranian carrier did not do so and eventually left Indian airspace, ATC sources told ANI.
Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed to ANI that the China-bound Mahan Air flight which had a bomb threat is now out of Indian airspace.