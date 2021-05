The bench made the observations while hearing a suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 situation and other related issues in Gujarat. It said ramping up of health facilities, especially in rural Gujarat, should be on a long-term basis and not on short-term to address just the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. "What about this type of third or fourth wave? The third wave will be followed by the fourth wave, because the people of the state are not going to follow, to put on masks, to have social distancing or sanitise. Nobody in this country is going to do that, so every six month there will be a wave," the court observed. "With this understanding you have to prepare yourself," the court told Advocate General Kamal Trivedi during the hearing of the PIL.