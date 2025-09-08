China's Ambassador Xu Feihong invites India to invest in Beijing, calls 50% US tariffs ‘unfair, unreasonable’

China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Monday lashed out at the US for its 50 per cent tariff on India and invited Indian businesses to China to promote their products and invest in Beijing.

Talking at a press conference in New Delhi, Xu suggested an open flow of trade between India and China.

“We welcome more Indian companies to promote their products and invest in China. We also hope that India could provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises,” he said.

“Together, we should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation and firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars,” Xu added.

The Chinese diplomat took a dig at Trump tariff on India, calling it unfair and unreasonable while accusing the US of benefitting from free trade.

“The United States has long benefited from free trade. But now it is using tariffs as a weapon to demand exorbitant prices. The 50% tariff on India is unfair, unreasonable, and China firmly opposes it.”

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping told PM Narendra Modi that China and India should prioritise development and foster mutual support and success.

“PM Modi said that India-China cooperation will make the 21st century a genuine Asian century,” he added.

China slams US ‘acts of bullying’ Taking further digs at the US, Xu Feihong said that the world has entered a new phase of turbulence.

“Currently, changes unseen in a century are accelerating, unilateralism and acts of bullying are on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Humanity once again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game.”

The Chinese ambassador urged India to work together with China to safeguard world peace.

“As two ancient Eastern civilisations and major developing countries, China and India should demonstrate a global vision and responsibility as major powers, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance,” he said.