China's Ant Group plans to sell some of its stake in Paytm

Ant held 24.86% of One 97 as of December, but its holdings rose above 25% after the repurchase reduced the number of shares outstanding, one of the people said. Ant has a 90-day window to cut its stake after the completion of the buyback on Feb. 13, the person added. One 97 announced a buyback of as much as 8.5 billion rupees ($100 million) in December.