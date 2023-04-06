China's bid to rename fresh sites in Arunachal Pradesh draws sharp reaction from India2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India, and China giving its own inventive names will not change the ground reality.
China's bid to rename fresh sites within Arunachal Pradesh has prompted a sharp reaction from India and other countries. While the US also strongly opposed China's attempts to advance a claim over Indian territory, the Ministry of External Affairs insisted that ‘nothing would change’ even if India had not received support.
