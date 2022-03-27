Amid a significant rise in Covid cases in China, Shanghai, which is China's biggest city, has decided to launch a phased lockdown to curb Omicron-induced Covid cases, global news agency AFP reported. The current Covid rise in China is similar to the one seen during the early days of the pandemic.
Amid a significant rise in Covid cases in China, Shanghai, which is China's biggest city, has decided to launch a phased lockdown to curb Omicron-induced Covid cases, global news agency AFP reported. The current Covid rise in China is similar to the one seen during the early days of the pandemic.
The city government said on Sunday that Shanghai will lock down its eastern half for five days of testing exercise, which is starting Monday. The western part of the city will see another phase of the lockdown starting April 1.
The city government said on Sunday that Shanghai will lock down its eastern half for five days of testing exercise, which is starting Monday. The western part of the city will see another phase of the lockdown starting April 1.
This Chinese city is a new global Covid hotspot, with Covid infections rising 66 per cent in the past 48 hours.
This Chinese city is a new global Covid hotspot, with Covid infections rising 66 per cent in the past 48 hours.
China has seen a surge in Covid cases recently and the authorities are imposing strict measures to ensure no community spread happens this time. Among all the cities that are witnessing high Covid infection rates in China, Shanghai has become the biggest Covid-19 hotspot. The data showed Shanghai reported 2,676 new Covid cases on Saturday, recording a 66 per cent rise in 48 hours.
China has seen a surge in Covid cases recently and the authorities are imposing strict measures to ensure no community spread happens this time. Among all the cities that are witnessing high Covid infection rates in China, Shanghai has become the biggest Covid-19 hotspot. The data showed Shanghai reported 2,676 new Covid cases on Saturday, recording a 66 per cent rise in 48 hours.
The city that inhibits over 26 million people is seeing a sharp rise in Covid cases in the past three days. Shanghai is a global business centre and shipping hub in China. The lockdown could hurt the business prospects of many multinational giants based in Shanghai.
The city that inhibits over 26 million people is seeing a sharp rise in Covid cases in the past three days. Shanghai is a global business centre and shipping hub in China. The lockdown could hurt the business prospects of many multinational giants based in Shanghai.
Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to eliminate the Covid virus under its 'Covid Zero' strategy. So far, China has been able to keep the virus under control as compared to the spread in other Asian nations, Europe and the US. However, several questions have also been raised over its 'top-down' approach, under which it has never shied away from imposing strict Covid-induced restrictions.
Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to eliminate the Covid virus under its 'Covid Zero' strategy. So far, China has been able to keep the virus under control as compared to the spread in other Asian nations, Europe and the US. However, several questions have also been raised over its 'top-down' approach, under which it has never shied away from imposing strict Covid-induced restrictions.