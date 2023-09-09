China’s dissent at G20: from fuels to minerals

New Delhi: China raised numerous objections at G20 meetings, including its refusal to endorse green hydrogen, reluctance to acknowledge the need for securing critical minerals, and its non-participation in the India-led Global Biofuel Alliance, two people aware of the development said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It’s worth noting that China had previously objected to India hosting G20 meetings in Kashmir and the usage of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit phrase that means the world is one family. Chinese President Xi Jinping also chose to skip the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi this weekend, with Premier Li Qiang heading the Chinese delegation.

“China has been opposing almost everything that has been proposed. Their opposition ranges from not agreeing with the definition of green hydrogen to not acknowledging that the security of critical minerals is an issue. The Global Biofuel Alliance that has been championed by India, Brazil and the US has also not found favour with the Chinese," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This opposition came as India has been working for the G20 summit under its presidency to pass a marquee declaration to ensure energy and supply chain security. On 3 November, Mint reported about a declaration likely to be proposed on “collective efforts to ensure security of energy sources, critical materials and transnational grid connections to mitigate volatility in energy markets".

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, in an emailed response, said, “We do not comment on speculative reports. Currently, all the staff of our embassy are busy providing support for the G20 Summit hosted by India. As for your specific cooperation question, we will ask relevant competent authorities and get back to you after the summit."

Under India’s G20 Presidency, a total of 14 working groups were set up, with the Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) focusing on areas such as energy security, diversified supply chains and biofuels. Mint reported on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch the Global Biofuel Alliance on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On green hydrogen, China’s view has been that how long has it been stored? If it has been stored for a long period, it is no longer green hydrogen. Instead, they have been saying that it should be referred to as renewable and carbon-free hydrogen and not green hydrogen.

“They are of the view that energy-efficient hydrogen should not be defined on the basis of colour. It should be carbon-free," said the person cited above.

The outcome document released after the G20 Energy Transitions Ministers’ Meeting in July used “hydrogen produced from zero and low emission technologies" rather than green hydrogen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We recognize the importance of exploring, diversifying, adopting, and advancing sustainable biofuels and hydrogen produced from zero- and low-emission technologies, and its derivatives such as ammonia, for contributing towards the energy transitions, enhancing energy security, and addressing GHG emissions," it had said.

China has huge coal reserves. India, on its part, has approved a ₹19,744 crore national green hydrogen mission to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

India has also been working on its own carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) plans to help the country, the world’s second-largest producer of coal, leverage its enormous reserves to manufacture clean products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On critical minerals, China’s views have been how does one decide which are the critical minerals? Interestingly, with raw materials for battery storage being either in China or under its control, they believe that energy security of critical minerals is not a big issue," the person said.

A case in point is securing lithium supplies that will play a major role in India’s green economy trajectory.

With lithium being in short supply in India, there are concerns given that Chinese state-owned firms have already secured lithium and cobalt mine concessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of India’s ministries of external affairs, power, and new and renewable energy on Thursday evening remained unanswered till press time.