China released an official ‘standard map’ for 2023, which included Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as parts of the east Asian nation. The map released on August 28 shows Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on 29 August in a tweet on X (Formerly Twitter) said China’s preparations on the border should be sending alarm bells within the Indian government. Further adding, he also said that India’s response cannot be weak and timid and need to stand up to China. Also Read: 'Courage for surgical strike?': Opposition as China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new map Citing the HT report, he said, “What we have instead is a PM who is requesting Xi for a meeting where the phrase status quo ante is never mentioned. China ramping up underground facilities in Aksai Chin, satellite images show."

In a region of about 15 sq km, Maxar Technologies' analysis of satellite imagery, which was made available to Hindustan Times had revealed reinforced personnel bunkers at three places and digging activities at other three more places.

In another tweet, he said, “India’s response cannot be weak and timid. We need to stand up to China. But we have a PM who can’t call out China by name and a government that stalls all discussions in Parliament on the subject."

Citing the HT report, he added, “These new revelations about the border demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the border crisis and India’s China policy. Whether it be Manipur or Ladakh, keeping the Indian public in dark has worked and is going to work to our disadvantage."

The map released by China also incorporates it's claims over the nine-dash line thus laying claim to a large part of the South China Sea.

Of particular significance is the inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, both areas that have long been subject to conflicting claims between China and India. Arunachal Pradesh, despite China's assertions of it as South Tibet, has steadfastly remained an integral part of India. India has consistently reiterated this stance. India has repeatedly said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the country, PTI reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the territorial claims made by China in its 2023 “standard map". "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 "standard map" of China that lays claim to India’s territory,’ said Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," Bagchi also said.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also objected to China’s territorial claims. “China has even in the past put out maps which claim the territories which are not China’s, which belong to other countries. This is an old habit of theirs. It is not something which is new. It started in the 1950s," he said, speaking at a media event.

Meanwhile, this move by China also comes even as China and India have made positive noises about the resolution of their border crisis, which has stretched on since 2020. Disengagement remains to be completed in Depsang and Demchok in the Western sector of the Sino-Indian border.

(With inputs from PTI)