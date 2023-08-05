China's naval base in Cambodia is ‘not a cause of alarm’ for India: Former Navy chief2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash said that the port in Cambodia should not be a cause of alarm for India and is part of China's tactic to become Superpower by 2047
In a bid to assert its claim over the South China Sea, China has established a new naval base in Cambodia. The development comes as China's another move to assert their claims over the territories of South China Sea and given that Cambodia is located close to Strait of Malacca, this may even impact India's maritime security. But, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash sees this as another move to achieve the “China Dream."