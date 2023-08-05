‘Not a cause of alarm’

“This is an interesting development for India, as well as the larger the Indo-Pacific region, but not a cause for alarm. I say this because, the development of Cambodia’s Ream port, with Chinese assistance, is just another step in Beijing’s unfolding grand strategy for achieving the “China Dream", or attainment of Super Power status by 2047 or earlier. The CPC had realised at an early stage that an essential prerequisite for achieving the China Dream was for China to become a maritime power," Admiral Arun Prakash said.