China’s Land Boundary Law: India expects that China will avoid undertaking action under its new Land Boundary Law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

In response to questions on China’s new boundary law, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has noted that Beijing passed a new "Land Boundary Law" on 23 October 2021.

The law states among other things that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs. It also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in the border areas.

“It may be noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question. Both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the Boundary Question through consultations on an equal footing," Bagchi said.

He also said that both the neighbouring countries have concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas in the interim.

“In this regard, China’s unilateral decision to bring about a legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us," he said.

The spokesperson further said that such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China Border areas.

“We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas," Bagchi added.

India also said that the passage of the "new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan “Boundary Agreement" of 1963 which Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement".

