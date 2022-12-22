Omicron BF.7 strain, a new Covid-19 strain that has wreaked havoc in China, has shown its presence in India as well. So far, four cases of Omicron BF.7 strain have been detected in India in the past six months. The highly infectious strain has been reported in Gujarat (2) and Odisha (1). Unlike China, the new substrain of coronavirus has not affected many individuals yet, but the Centre has directed all states and union territories to remain cautious. However, the ANI news agency stated that there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}