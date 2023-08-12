India has shared its concerns with Sri Lanka multiple times on the issue of maritime security. But, still, a new Chinese marine research vessel, Shi Yan 6 is expected to dock at Colombo and Hambantota deep sea ports in Sri Lanka by October this year. Sri Lanka has not given the green signal to Shi Yan 6 yet, but India's strategic community is expecting Sri Lanka's nod. The Shi Yan 6 is likely to stay till November 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}