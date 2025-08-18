China's Wang Yi in India: ‘Ready to continue talks with positive attitude,’ says Chinese foreign ministry

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the country is "ready to continue communication with India on issues with positive attitude."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India to hold the 24th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question from August 18 to 20.
