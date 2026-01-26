Subscribe

China's Xi Jinping greets India on Republic Day, calls it a ‘good neighbour, friend and partner’

On India's 77th Republic Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the bilateral relations between China and India, describing them as ‘good neighbours, friends and partners’.

Livemint
Updated26 Jan 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, during the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China since 2017, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, January 16, 2026.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, during the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China since 2017, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, January 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China and India were “good neighbours, friends and partners” as he wished President Droupadi Murmu congratulations on the South Asian nation's Republic Day, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday. The official celebrations began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the tricolour at Kartavya Path, minutes before the ceremonial Republic Day parade.

China-India relations have continued to improve

Xi said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop and are of “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity”, according to Xinhua.

Advertisement
Also Read | Republic Day Parade LIVE: BrahMos, Apache, Dhanush on display at grand parade

Xi said China has always believed that being “good neighbours, friends and partners” is the right choice for both China and India.

He referred to China and India as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together”, Xinhua said.

Xi said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other's concerns to promote healthy and stable relations.

The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.

India-China Ties

Ties between the countries were shaken by a 2020 clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat. After that, the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.

Advertisement
Also Read | Republic Day: 56 individuals, institutions awarded by J-K Govt — full list

Both countries began improving ties last year after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.

The dragon and the elephant dancing together.

Direct flights resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows amid US President Donald Trump's combative foreign policy.

(With agency inputs)

 
 
ChinaIndiaRepublic Day
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaChina's Xi Jinping greets India on Republic Day, calls it a ‘good neighbour, friend and partner’
Read Next Story