New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC.

"The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo," said MEA on India-China border issue.

"Our statement of 20th June provided the relevant facts and clearly established it has been the Chinese actions thus far which have led to increase in tension in the region and also to the violent face-off of 15th June with casualties," MEA further said.

In early May, Chinese side had taken action to hinder India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area, said MEA.

"The resulting face-off was addressed by ground commanders as per provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols," said MEA.

"We had registered our protest on the Chinese actions through both the diplomatic and military channels and made it clear that any such change was unacceptable to us. Later, both sides had areed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo," the ministry added.

"Since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo," MEA said.

"While there have been occasional departures in the past," MEA said, "the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via