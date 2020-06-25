Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Chinese actions at LAC in complete disregard of mutually agreed norms: India
Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of road construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese actions at LAC in complete disregard of mutually agreed norms: India

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC, says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC.

"The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo," said MEA on India-China border issue.

"The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo," said MEA on India-China border issue.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Our statement of 20th June provided the relevant facts and clearly established it has been the Chinese actions thus far which have led to increase in tension in the region and also to the violent face-off of 15th June with casualties," MEA further said.

In early May, Chinese side had taken action to hinder India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area, said MEA.

"The resulting face-off was addressed by ground commanders as per provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols," said MEA.

"We had registered our protest on the Chinese actions through both the diplomatic and military channels and made it clear that any such change was unacceptable to us. Later, both sides had areed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo," the ministry added.

"Since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo," MEA said.

"While there have been occasional departures in the past," MEA said, "the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated