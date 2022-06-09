Chinese activity across Ladakh ‘eye-opening’: Top US General

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area
The US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn, who is on a visit to India has flagged concerns over the Chinese infra build-up, near its border with India in Ladakh is "alarming", calling the Chinese activity in that region as "eye-opening".
The top US General was responding to a question on the overall situation in the Ladakh theatre while interacting with a group of reporters. His comments come at a time when India’s border row with China in eastern Ladakh is in its third year.
"I believe that the activity level is eye-opening and I think some of the infrastructure that is being created in the (Chinese Army's) western theatre command is alarming." Flynn said when asked about his assessment of the prolonged India-China military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The western theatre command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) oversees the India-China border.
Flynn said when one sees China's military arsenal in all domains, one must ask the question 'why is it needed'.
"So, I do not have a crystal ball to tell you how it (India-China border standoff) is going to end or where we will be at. I will express to you that it is worthy of asking this question and try to get their response as to what are their intentions," he noted.
The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area.
Last month, it emerged that China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and this could help its military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region.
The Indian Army and PLA have held 15 rounds of military talks to cool border tensions, but problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.
