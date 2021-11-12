NEW DELHI : India on Thursday said China has undertaken construction activity for the past several decades along the disputed border and these were on the basis of unjustified Chinese claims on Indian territory that New Delhi has never accepted.

The comment came in response to a query on the annual US Department of Defence report on military developments involving India and China, made public earlier this month, and which referred to the creation of a village inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. “We have taken note of the US Department of Defence’s report to US Congress which also makes a reference to construction activities by Chinese side along the India-China border areas particularly in the Eastern Sector," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“The (Indian) government has always conveyed its strong protest to such activities through diplomatic means and will continue to do so in the future. Further, as conveyed earlier, the government has also stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc., which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border," he said.

