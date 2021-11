The comment came in response to a query on the annual US Department of Defence report on military developments involving India and China, made public earlier this month, and which referred to the creation of a village inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. “We have taken note of the US Department of Defence’s report to US Congress which also makes a reference to construction activities by Chinese side along the India-China border areas particularly in the Eastern Sector," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.