Chinese app ban: IITs say ready for the ‘atma nirbhar’ challenge, but need funds

NEW DELHI : The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) believe they have enough technological capability to find replacements for Chinese mobile apps, and the recent policy disruption will create demand motivating the startup ecosystems to fill the vacuum.

The premier technology schools said the IIT system is too brilliant from education and innovation point of view, and the recent policy move by the government will create a conducive environment for Indian tech applications. They believe it’s neither the ability nor capability, but funds and marketing which will be crucial.

“We must support and promote safe aps. But is not a talent or capability issue for us. While technology capability is a just 20% of the entire exercise. The rest 80% in comprises issues like funding, marketing, branding and policy issues," said IIT Delhi director V Ramagopal Rao.

“During the ongoing crisis we have made several products including an ICMR approved covid-19 testing kit. During the lockdown, a group of our students have developed a video platform app like the Zoom. What we need is how to take it forward…it needs a lot of money. We are ready to cease any opportunity available. The government has taken a stand on safety issues and we are ready to support in all possible way for self-reliance," Rao said over a telephone interaction.

S.K. Das, director of IIT Roopar said, “What China is doing via its apps is technology dumping. A product like TikTok gets almost a quarter of its users from India but makes a meager profit. So, we have to understand that it’s definitely not a business but something else. That’s data and that how it’s a safety issue."

“The government policy will help, and brilliant students of IITs and other key institutions are more than capable to do it. But what is required is a lot of funds, branding and promotion for domestic products," Das added.

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday had urged IITs and other educational institutions to seize the opportunities opened up by India’s ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications and to step up efforts to help make India ‘atma nirbhar’ (self-reliant). “Don’t let the opportunity go. This will take us forward on the path of growth," Pokhriyal had said. “We don’t need them (Chinese apps)…we have the vision to do it," the minister said. When the challenges are great, all must rise to the occasion, he added.

Amid a border confrontations, India earlier this week upped the ante against China, announcing a ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps, including Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser, and Tencent’s WeChat, citing security concerns.

IITs have now a strong eco-system and stepping up efforts wont be a tough task. While, IIT Kanpur has decided to dedicate July to “celebrate entrepreneurship and emerge victorious through these trying times", IIT Kharagpur believes the move will create demand for domestic technology products and the new policy decision will motivate startups to meet the demand.

“It’s a great move by the government to stop Chinese apps. It should help spur domestic innovation and strengthen our internal apps ecosystem. Our technical innovation is second to none in the world, and I am sure that we will soon see not only better but also innovative replacement apps built by Indians for Indians," Abhay Karandhikar director of IIT Kanpur said in tweet post.

India, with a sizeable pool of technology and engineering institutions, including IITs and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), has the ability to develop technology capacity and applications for daily use. However, these institutes have traditionally been academically oriented rather than product and service creators for markets. However, in recent years, the focus seems to be shifting towards entrepreneurship and product development through dedicated government schemes, incubation centres and tie-ups with industries.

