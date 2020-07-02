Chinese app ban: IITs say ready for the ‘atma nirbhar’ challenge, but need funds

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday had urged IITs and other educational institutions to seize the opportunities opened up by India’s ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications and to step up efforts to help make India ‘atma nirbhar’ (self-reliant). “Don’t let the opportunity go. This will take us forward on the path of growth," Pokhriyal had said. “We don’t need them (Chinese apps)…we have the vision to do it," the minister said. When the challenges are great, all must rise to the occasion, he added.