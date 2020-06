Chinese apps which Indian Intel agencies want people to flush out

Over and above the China-linked apps, Intel agencies have raised concerns about video-conferencing app Zoom. In April this year, the home ministry had issued an advisory on use of Zoom on the recommendation of the national cybersecurity agency – Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in). According to the advisory, MHA had deemed Zoom as an unsafe platform and asked individuals using the video conferencing app to adhere to certain security settings in a bid to safeguard their meetings from malicious attackers.