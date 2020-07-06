Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan: Report

In first sign of disengagement of Chinese troops from Galwan Valley after 15 June clash, Chinese Army on Monday was seen removing tents, moving back from certain areas of Galwan Valley, govt sources in Delhi told PTI.

Vehicles were seen withdrawing from the area, as well as at Hotsprings and Gogra, two other contested border zones, sources told Reuters.

"There is mutual disengagement between the two sides on all the four friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area," Indian Army Sources told ANI.

The mutual disengagement in Galwan area is about one to two kilometres and is varied at different locations, the sources said.

The disengagement was agreed upon between both sides during the third Corps Commander-level meeting on 1 July at Chushul.

The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC.

In the second round of Corps Commander-level talks held on June 22, both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources told ANI.

"China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries," China's Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian on Monday.

"NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephone conversation yesterday. They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"Doval and Chinese FM agreed that both sides should take guidance from consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas was essential for development of bilateral relations and that both sides shouldn't allow differences to become disputes," said MEA.

