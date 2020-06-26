Chinese cellphones face off against Indian nationalism

It’s perhaps telling that Xiaomi’s share price has been resilient amid the scary headlines. The company is one of the Chinese firms with most to lose: it made 15% to 20% of its revenue and 5% to 7% of its profits in India in the past few quarters, according to Morgan Stanley. The stock jumped 9% Wednesday after Indian and Chinese security forces agreed to defuse tensions; some of the worst scenarios seem to be off the table.