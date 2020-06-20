US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday minced no words while attacking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border tension with India, but also for "pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns so as to drive a wedge between the US and Europe."

"It's the Chinese Communist Party that's forcing the choice," Pompeo said during an online conference on democracy held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I think all across the world it's becoming more apparent each and every day. Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating UN-registered treaty and rights of its citizens-one of many international treaties that Chinese Communist Party has violated," Pompeo launched a scathing attack on the Chinese government.

"But Chinese Communist Party isn’t just a rogue actor in its own neighbourhood. If it was,we might think differently about it. It impacts us all. It lied about coronavirus and then let it spread to rest of the world while pressuring WHO to assist in a coverup campaign," Pompeo said.

Pompeo who earlier this week met a senior Chinese official in Hawaii where he held closed-door talks at a time when relations between the two nations have plummeted over numerous disputes, said "Europe faces a China challenge" as does the rest of the world.

The State Secretary further said that the CCP wants to undo all the progress the free world has made through institutions like NATO and adopt a new set of rules and norms that accommodate Beijing.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," Pompeo said, a day after he expressed deep condolences to India on the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

The top American diplomat said that for many years, the West, in an era of hope, believed they could change the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and improve the lives of the Chinese people along the way.

Over decades, European and American companies have invested in China with great optimism. It outsourced supply chains to places like Shenzhen, opened education institutions for PLA-affiliated students and welcomed Chinese state-backed investment in their countries, he said.

But the CPC decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating an UN-registered treaty and the rights of its citizens. This is one of many international treaties the party has violated, the secretary said.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping has greenlighted a brutal campaign of repression against Chinese Muslims, a human rights violation on a scale we haven't seen since World War II. Now, the PLA has escalated border tensions with India," he said.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died, and the global economy has been decimated, Pompeo said.

