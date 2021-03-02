OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chinese cyberattack: US Congressman urges Joe Biden to stand by India
A file photo of US President Joe Biden. (PTI)
A file photo of US President Joe Biden. (PTI)

Chinese cyberattack: US Congressman urges Joe Biden to stand by India

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 11:13 AM IST Lalit K Jha, PTI

A top American lawmaker on Monday urged the Biden administration to stand by India in view of the Chinese cyber attack on India's power grid system

Washington: A top American lawmaker on Monday urged the Biden administration to stand by India in view of the Chinese cyber attack on India's power grid system as reported by a US-based company that monitors such malicious activities by the state actors.

"The US must stand by our strategic partner and condemn China's dangerous cyber-attack on India's grid, which forced hospitals to go on generators in the midst of a pandemic," Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A passenger gets his nasal swab collected to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Covid vaccination phase 2: 15,521 in Delhi, 27,115 in Maharashtra gets 1st shot

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan was elected as the Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away

1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
Kerala state transport buses are not plying on Tuesday

Fuel price hike protest: All public transport remains off road in Kerala for 12 hours

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Frontline workers get shots of Covid19 India vaccine Covishield at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI photo)

Coronavirus India: Over 1.48 crore people vaccinated, active tally at 1.68 lakh

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

"We cannot allow China to dominate the region through force and intimidation," tweeted Pallone, a day after Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company that studies the use of the internet by state actors, said Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India's critical power grid system through malware, amidst the tense border tension between the two nations.

The State Department said it is aware of these reports. "For specifics, we refer you to the company that conducted the study. More broadly, however, the State Department works with partners around the world to respond to shared threats in cyberspace," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

"In general, we continue to have concerns about states' dangerous and coercive actions, including in cyberspace, and we reaffirm the importance of joint action on cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and supply chain security," said the spokesperson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout