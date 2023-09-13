Chinese Delegation's 'mysterious bags', 'private internet connection demands' spark tense standoff during G20 Summit1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Chinese delegates at G20 Summit create tension at hotel, resisting bag inspection and requesting private internet connection.
While the 18th edition of the G20 Summit is over now the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping remained one of the top headlines in the world of diplomacy. But the diplomatic tension simmered when Chinese Premier Li Qiang showed his presence during the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. However, a report by Times of India has revealed details of a new drama that escalated at the Taj Palace Hotel where Chinese delegates stayed during the Summit. The daily report mentioned that security personnel at the Taj Palace Hotel became suspicious of bags carried by the Chinese delegates. The bags drew the attention of hotel staff due to their unusual size, prompting security officers to take notice.