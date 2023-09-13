While the 18th edition of the G20 Summit is over now the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping remained one of the top headlines in the world of diplomacy. But the diplomatic tension simmered when Chinese Premier Li Qiang showed his presence during the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. However, a report by Times of India has revealed details of a new drama that escalated at the Taj Palace Hotel where Chinese delegates stayed during the Summit. The daily report mentioned that security personnel at the Taj Palace Hotel became suspicious of bags carried by the Chinese delegates. The bags drew the attention of hotel staff due to their unusual size, prompting security officers to take notice.

Following the diplomatic protocols, the security personnel allowed the bags to enter the hotel. But suspicion arose about the things found inside the bag. Therefore, the staff quickly decided to scan the bags, resulting in a tense standoff with the Chinese delegation, who had resisted the inspection.

Besides, the report added that the Chinese delegation had also requested a separate and 'private' internet connection at the hotel, but the request was denied. Citing sources, the TOI report said the standoff persisted for around 12 hours before Chinese security personnel eventually agreed to remove the equipment from the hotel and have it transported to the embassy.

Notably, even Premier Li Qiang's visit to India was announced at the last minute. However, he did not travel on one of the customary 'special aircraft' designated for senior leaders, which too added an element of suspicion to the situation.

Separately, China recently broke its silence on the New Delhi G20 summit saying that the Declaration adopted by the member nations has sent a “positive signal" that the influential grouping is “working together" to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery.