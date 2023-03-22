Chinese diplomat urges India to change its restrictive policy on investments2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Ma Jia says that the Chinese government has urged the Indian government to ‘change its restrictive policies and practices’ when it comes to Chinese investment proposals into India
Beijing has taken up the issue of stalled investment proposals from Chinese enterprises into India, according to Ma Jia, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Speaking at a press briefing, Ma revealed that the Chinese government has urged the Indian government to “change its restrictive policies and practices" when it comes to Chinese investment proposals into India. She called for the Indian government to create a level playing field for foreign companies regardless of nationality.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×