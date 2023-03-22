Chinese diplomat urges India to change its restrictive policy on investments

In April 2020, the government made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land borders with India to curb opportunistic takeovers of local companies amid tensions with China.. Chinese investment proposals have remained stalled for some time now as a result of this policy. Political tensions, particularly after the Galwan Valley clashes on the Sino-Indian border in June 2020, have caused complications in the political and economic relationship between New Delhi and Beijing. Preventing “opportunistic" takeovers of Indian firms during the COVID-19 pandemic was also cited as a reason for the introduction of these policies.