NEW DELHI: The Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday issued a series of directives to the Indian media for covering the national day of Taiwan, saying all countries having diplomatic ties with Beijing should “firmly honour" the One-China policy.

An email sent out by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi referred to the “so-called forthcoming ‘National Day of Taiwan’" and said it “would like to remind" the Indian press that “there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China."

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory...All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the email said. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Only about two dozen countries have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The Chinese missive comes after the Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi placed full-page advertisements in some Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October. The advertisement featured a picture of President Tsai Ing-wen with an accompanying caption:“Taiwan and India are natural partners."

The email from the Chinese embassy also comes at a time of major friction between China and India at the common border in Ladakh. Against this backdrop, analysts have called a review of India’s “One China policy" with some arguing for an upgradation of ties with Taipei. India and Taiwan established representative trade offices in New Delhi and Taipei in the 1990s but they do not have formal diplomatic relations. Taiwan has set up the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in New Delhi. On its part, India has the India-Taipei Association in Taipei to boost business, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

“We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on the Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public," the Chinese email said.

The embassy said it “appreciates the good faith and efforts by friends from the media", and was “willing to maintain communication with media friends on China-related reports."

