The email from the Chinese embassy also comes at a time of major friction between China and India at the common border in Ladakh. Against this backdrop, analysts have called a review of India’s “One China policy" with some arguing for an upgradation of ties with Taipei. India and Taiwan established representative trade offices in New Delhi and Taipei in the 1990s but they do not have formal diplomatic relations. Taiwan has set up the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in New Delhi. On its part, India has the India-Taipei Association in Taipei to boost business, tourism, and people-to-people ties.