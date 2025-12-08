Chinese Embassy in India to roll out online visa application system on 22 December — here's how to apply

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong announced on Monday that the Chinese Embassy in India will launch its online visa application system for travellers on 22 December.

The new platform aims to streamline the application process and reduce paperwork for those seeking to travel to China.

Sharing the update in a post on X, he said that the applicants will be able to fill out the visa form and upload the required application documents online by visiting a designated link provided in his post.

“China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on 22 December 2025. Applicants could enjoy the convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details,” he said in the social media post.

India fully restores tourist and business visas for Chinese nationals The move follows India's decision to fully restore its visa regime for Chinese tourists and business travellers. On 26 November, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visa process is now “fully functional”, marking the end of a five-year suspension imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

“Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tourist visas resumed India officially resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding on a limited reopening that began in July 2025. Business visas were already being issued prior to this recent announcement, and that process remains in place.

The resumption of visas is part of a series of “people-centric” confidence-building measures agreed upon by both sides in 2025. These initiatives also included the resumption of direct commercial flights between India and China in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage, ANI reported.