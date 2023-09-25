Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral relations amid row over visa denial to Arunachal players in Asian Games1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:37 AM IST
China willing to strengthen bilateral relations with India on a healthy and stable track, says Consul General.
Amid China's refusal to grant visas to three players from Arunachal Pradesh for the 19th Asian Games, Consul General of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou said that Beijing is willing to strengthen bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.
