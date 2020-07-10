Chinese envoy says India, China should be partners rather than rivals

NEW DELHI: India and China should be partners rather than rivals, China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on Friday said in a video message seen as an attempt to reach out to India amid deteriorating ties following the death of 20 Indian army personnel in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh last month.

The two neighbours need peace rather than confrontation and should work together to maintain tranquility along their disputed border until they find a “reasonable solution" to the complicated issue through negotiations, Sun said in his video message.

In his more than 17-minute long video message, the ambassador also addressed those who were calling for a “decoupling" of the Indian and Chinese economies following the tensions on the border to exclude “Made in China" goods, saying non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures would be unfair to Chinese enterprises and Indian consumers. The message came on a day diplomats of India and China were meeting via video conference to chalk out ways to stabilize their 3,488 kilometre long border.

The two countries need to build trust, he said through mutual respect, and treat each other as equals. The two sides need to “respect and accommodate mutual core interests and major concerns" and adhere to the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, Sun said.

Sun’s outreach to India comes as the two countries completed the first steps in what is seen as a long process of disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along their common Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh after eight weeks.

Tensions have been running high since May with Chinese soldiers stopping Indian patrols along the LAC as well as coming to blows with Indian troops. The initial steps towards de-escalation come after talks between diplomats and senior military commanders as well as the special representatives of India and China. On its part, India is moving ahead with the de-escalation process with caution given that the 15 June clash broke out when an Indian army unit was on a mission to check whether the Chinese had moved back as per an agreement reached between the two countries on 6 June.

The main theme of Sun’s remarks on Friday was “Implement consensus and handle differences properly to bring China-India relations back on the right track." In his message, the ambassador made multiple references to the age-old ties between the two countries and the agreements reached during the informal summits between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping since 2018.

“We need to seek convergence while putting aside differences and not impose one’s will on the other. We should honour our commitment, walk the talk, and ensure implementation of the leaders’ consensus in letter and in spirit," Sun said.

“The two sides should conduct timely strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, manage differences through dialogue, and firmly grasp the direction of bilateral relations," he added.

Referring to the phone conversation on 5 July between the two Special Representatives on border issues – India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China’s foreign minister Wang Yi – Sun said the two had agreed to strengthen communication through the mechanism of the special representatives, hold Meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs without interruption, consistently improve and strengthen confidence-building measures and prevent more incidents that undermine peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Sun acknowledged that China and India have a “sensitive and complicated" boundary issue left over from history.

“We need to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation. Pending an ultimate settlement, we both agree to work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said in a reiteration of Beijing’s position on the matter.

Sun also referred to the violent clash of 15 June and said “it was a situation neither China nor India would like to see."

Though he said “China has all along advocated that peace is of paramount importance" and that “We are neither a warlike state nor an assertive country," Sun added that “The right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley is very clear" – a reiteration of Beijing’s position that it was India that intruded into Chinese territory and it was the Indian soldiers who were at fault and triggered the clash.

“China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Sun added.

Following the conversation between the Special Representatives, “frontline troops are disengaging on the ground in accordance with the consensus reached by the Military Corps Commanders," the ambassador said.

But he also added that both countries can “avoid any strategic miscalculation" only by having a “correct view of each other’s intentions with a positive, open and inclusive attitude".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated