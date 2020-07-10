Chinese envoy says India, China should be partners rather than rivals

Tensions have been running high since May with Chinese soldiers stopping Indian patrols along the LAC as well as coming to blows with Indian troops. The initial steps towards de-escalation come after talks between diplomats and senior military commanders as well as the special representatives of India and China. On its part, India is moving ahead with the de-escalation process with caution given that the 15 June clash broke out when an Indian army unit was on a mission to check whether the Chinese had moved back as per an agreement reached between the two countries on 6 June.