Chinese exporters face heat of more anti-dumping and safeguard duties

The extension of safeguard duty on solar cells and panels came as the existing safeguard duty on the item expired on 29 July. The revenue department order said that safeguard duty is to be paid on these items at the rate of 14.9% for the first six months and at 14.5% for the remaining six months. Exporters will be offered relief from the safeguard duty to the extent of any anti-dumping duty paid on the items. The duty applies to imports from Thailand and Vietnam too but excludes imports from any other developing country.