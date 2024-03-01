Active Stocks
Chinese flag on ISRO ad! Tamil Nadu govt accepts mistake pointed out by PM Modi
Chinese flag on ISRO ad! Tamil Nadu govt accepts mistake pointed out by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi slammed the MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying that the party insulted India's scientists and the space sector

PM Modi lashed out at MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for insulting ISRO's achievements by putting Chinese flag over a rocket imagePremium
PM Modi lashed out at MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for insulting ISRO's achievements by putting Chinese flag over a rocket image

The Tamil Nadu government has accepted its mistake over a photograph of a Chinese rocket shown in an advertisement for a new ISRO facility. Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan admitted that they made "a small mistake".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out the goof-up while inaugurating a new ISRO facility in the southern state this week. Prime Minister Modi said, "DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu".

Prime Minister Modi slammed the MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying that the party insulted India's scientists and the space sector.

"They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it. They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world," PM Modi said.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai claimed the advertisement showed DMK's commitment to China.

Following PM Modi's sharp attack on the DMK government, party minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said, 'A small mistake has been made in the newspaper advertisement'. He acknowledged that the advertisement went unnoticed by them.

On Wednesday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the country's second spaceport Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district.

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
