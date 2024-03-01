Chinese flag on ISRO ad! Tamil Nadu govt accepts mistake pointed out by PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi slammed the MK Stalin-led DMK government, saying that the party insulted India's scientists and the space sector
The Tamil Nadu government has accepted its mistake over a photograph of a Chinese rocket shown in an advertisement for a new ISRO facility. Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan admitted that they made "a small mistake".
Additionally, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai claimed the advertisement showed DMK's commitment to China.
Following PM Modi's sharp attack on the DMK government, party minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said, 'A small mistake has been made in the newspaper advertisement'. He acknowledged that the advertisement went unnoticed by them.
On Wednesday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the country's second spaceport Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district.
