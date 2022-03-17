Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Chinese foreign minister plans to visit India soon, first since Ladakh standoff

Chinese foreign minister plans to visit India soon, first since Ladakh standoff

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi 
1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Livemint

The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit India soon, a first high profile visit from China since border stand-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, ANI reported on Thursday.

ANI report stated that Wang's visit to India is being worked out.

Meanwhile, neither the Chinese embassy in Delhi nor the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the proposed visit formally.

This will be the first high-profile and physical meeting between the leaders of both countries after Galwan clash and the beginning of the border stand-off that started in May 2020.

The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

It is pertinent to mention that India-China stand-off at border is still continuing as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic discussions did not reap results. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

Earlier, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022.

India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks, said the Indian Army Spokesperson.

The two countries carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12, 2022, for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff.

