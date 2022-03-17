Chinese foreign minister plans to visit India soon, first since Ladakh standoff

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meanwhile, neither the Chinese embassy in Delhi nor the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the proposed visit formally.
This will be the first high-profile and physical meeting between the leaders of both countries after Galwan clash and the beginning of the border stand-off that started in May 2020.
The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.
It is pertinent to mention that India-China stand-off at border is still continuing as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic discussions did not reap results. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.
Earlier, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022.
India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks, said the Indian Army Spokesperson.
