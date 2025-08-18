Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi amid India-US tariffs tensions, to meet PM Modi

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has arrived in New Delhi on August 18, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid tariff tensions between India and the United States after President Donald Trump hiked duties to 50 per cent.

Sharing the news of his arrival on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote, “Welcome to FM Mr. Wang Yi of China as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. Important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations over the next two days.”